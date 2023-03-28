Patriots Rumors: Key Detail About Joe Judge’s New Role Revealed

We now know a bit more about Joe Judge’s new role with the Patriots.

Last week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Judge will “be in an assistant head coach role” in 2023. Mike Reiss of ESPN previously reported something similar. However, neither specified whether Judge would hold the official title of “assistant head coach” or something vaguer like “assistant to the head coach.”

But Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal offered some clarity Tuesday afternoon.

“Joe Judge is definitely going to be assistant head coach for the Patriots this season, not assistant TO the head coach, according to sources,” Bedard tweeted. “He’s been at the league meetings but keeping a much lower profile than Matt Patricia did last year.”

That’s a big difference. Assistant head coaches typically have far greater responsibilities than assistants to the head coach, or staffers with similarly nebulous job titles.

Bret Bielema was the last to fill the latter role with the Patriots, working as “consultant to the head coach” in 2018. New England’s last assistant head coach was Dante Scarnecchia, who did the job from 2000 through 2013 in addition to coaching offensive linemen. Scarnecchia did not reclaim the assistant head coach title upon coming out of retirement in 2016.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston recently offered insight into the responsibilities Scarnecchia held as an assistant head coach.