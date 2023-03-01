Patriots Rumors: Latest On Contract Talks With Jonathan Jones

Jonathan Jones recently said he hopes to re-sign with the Patriots in free agency.

The feeling reportedly is mutual.

New England has indicated it would like to bring back the veteran cornerback, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported Wednesday, citing a source. Guregian added there’s been “little movement” between the two sides this offseason, but that Jones and the Patriots expect to meet this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“There have been no substantive talks,” Guregian wrote.

Jones, 29, enjoyed a largely successful transition from slot to outside cornerback in 2022. He got exposed against the Justin Jeffersons and Stefon Diggs of the world, but otherwise established himself as a capable boundary corner who also is elite in the slot.

The Auburn product signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and since has emerged as a key member of the defense who also is beloved by teammates and coaches.

Jones is a very good player, but it’s fair to wonder whether he’s priced himself out of New England. Should he sign elsewhere, the Patriots would be left with veteran Jalen Mills and sophomore corners Jack and Marcus Jones, both of whom excelled as rookies. Versatile depth corner Myles Bryant is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.