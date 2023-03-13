Patriots Reportedly Interested In Reuniting With Veteran Receiver

The Patriots apparently have kicked the tires on a potential reunion with a veteran wide receiver.

New England has shown interest in free agent Phillip Dorsett, ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported Monday afternoon, citing a source. Dorsett joined the Patriots in 2017 via the Jacoby Brissett-Indianapolis Colts trade and spent three seasons in New England, winning one Super Bowl.

In 45 games for the Patriots, Dorsett racked up 73 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.

Dorsett has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans since leaving New England after the 2019 campaign. The 30-year-old caught 20 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Raiders also have shown interest in Dorsett, according to Bien-Aime. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels was Dorsett’s offensive coordinator with the Patriots.