Patriots Scouting These Top Prospects At Ohio State Pro Day

The Patriots will get an up-close look Wednesday at three premium prospects at positions of need.

New England’s wide receivers coach and offensive line coach were among the NFL evaluators credentialed to attend Ohio State’s pro day, according to a report Tuesday from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Buckeyes wideout Jaxon Smith-Njibga has a chance to be the first wide receiver taken in next month’s 2023 NFL Draft, and teammates Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones both are among this year’s top offensive tackle prospects.

Breer’s report didn’t specify which Patriots assistants were attending. Troy Brown and Ross Douglas both coached receivers last season. Adrian Klemm was hired last month to coach New England’s O-line, with Billy Yates expected to remain on staff to assist him.

? Seahawks HC Pete Carroll/GM John Schneider

? Steelers HC Mike Tomlin/GM Omar Khan

? Titans HC Mike Vrabel/GM Ran Carthon



Titans have OC, AGM on the list … Giants w/AGM, OC, QB and OL coaches … Pats w/WRs and OL coaches … Will McClay/Dan Quinn there for Dallas.



(2/2) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023

A total of five Patriots evaluators were scheduled to attend Wednesday’s workout, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

Smith-Njibga and Johnson both are possible targets for the Patriots at pick No. 14 overall.