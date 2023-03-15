Patriots Reportedly Sign ‘Throwback’ Tackle To Free Agent Contract

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly made another move for a veteran offensive tackle.

New England agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with free agent Riley Reiff, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Reiff, a 2012 first-round pick, spent last season with the Chicago Bears and also has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic added that Reiff was signed with the “expectation of winning a starting job.” The 34-year-old made 10 starts last season, all at right tackle, but has spent the bulk of his career as a left tackle.

A personnel executive with the Bears gave Reiff a glowing review while speaking with NESN.com.

“Great leader and really good for the room,” he said. “Tough-as-nails throwback type who is going to give you everything he’s got every day. True pro.”

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles offered similar comments after the regular season.

“That guy did more than a lot of people think for that O-line room and the mentality,” Poles said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “He’s a reason why we ran the ball so well. We finished. We had an attitude. We had an identity and that’s a lot because of guys like him.”