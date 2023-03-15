Patriots Reportedly Sign ‘Throwback’ Tackle To Free Agent Contract

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly made another move for a veteran offensive tackle.
New England agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with free agent Riley Reiff, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Reiff, a 2012 first-round pick, spent last season with the Chicago Bears and also has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic added that Reiff was signed with the “expectation of winning a starting job.” The 34-year-old made 10 starts last season, all at right tackle, but has spent the bulk of his career as a left tackle.
A personnel executive with the Bears gave Reiff a glowing review while speaking with NESN.com.
“Great leader and really good for the room,” he said. “Tough-as-nails throwback type who is going to give you everything he’s got every day. True pro.”
Chicago general manager Ryan Poles offered similar comments after the regular season.
“That guy did more than a lot of people think for that O-line room and the mentality,” Poles said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “He’s a reason why we ran the ball so well. We finished. We had an attitude. We had an identity and that’s a lot because of guys like him.”
Reiff played well this season, finishing the campaign as Pro Football Focus’s 51st-ranked tackle. He finished within the top 50 in each of his previous nine seasons, including a career-best 14th in 2015 and 23rd in 2014.
The Iowa product committed 14 penalties in 2022 while giving up 18 quarterback pressures, including three sacks, according to PFF’s statistics.
The reported Reiff signing was the latest in a flurry of Patriots moves involving offensive tackles. New England on Wednesday placed an original-round tender on 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste, and on Tuesday agreed to a two-year deal with veteran swing-tackle Calvin Anderson, who actually had a brief stint in New England in 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent. The Patriots last month re-signed depth tackle Conor McDermott, who made six starts for them in 2022. New England also still has Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber on the roster.
So, what does all of this mean?
Many believe the Patriots should target a franchise tackle early in the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps with the 14th overall pick. And you could argue that these moves validate that notion, as New England thus far has prioritized solid depth — with starting potential — in lieu of pursuing a marquee tackle in free agency.
The Patriots could draft tackle and begin the season with someone like Reiff or Anderson in the lineup if the prospect isn’t ready or suffers a training camp injury. You also never can have enough quality backups on the offensive line.
Poor O-line play was a major issue for the Patriots in 2022, and protecting quarterback Mac Jones must be a top priority moving forward. If nothing else, these moves give New England extra options in pursuit of accomplishing that goal.