Patriots Star Makes Choice For Team’s Potential Top NFL Draft Pick

Matthew Judon has his eyes on one prospect in particular

There are plenty of ways the New England Patriots can go with their No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Matthew Judon has his eye on one prospect in particular.

Judon, who has become known as “GM Judon” throughout his Patriots career for his penchant for trying to persuade free agents to join New England, made yet another attempt Tuesday.

“Come to the patriots,” Judon captioned a shared Instagram reel highlighting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Patriots would likely need to use their top pick on Smith-Njigba if they hoped to land him, as his combine performance was enough for many to believe he could be the top wideout taken in the draft. A team in prime position to take the first wideout off the board is New England at pick No. 14.

There is a connection between New England and JSN, as the 21-year-old met with Patriots brass at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The likelihood that the Patriots do choose a wideout early seems slim given their needs at tackle and cornerback, but Judon has certainly made his opinion known.

