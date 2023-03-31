Patriots Star Pushes Back At Asante Samuel’s Criticism Of Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has become a often-used target of criticism for former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, who played for the legendary coach from 2003-2007.

Samuel, whose Patriots career ended unceremoniously following a blunder in Super Bowl XLII and long-running contract disputes, has picked Belichick apart in recent seasons. The former All-Pro cornerback gives credit for New England’s dynastic run entirely to Tom Brady, and has crushed his former coach for his inability to replace Brady with another franchise quarterback.

Well, current Patriots have had enough of the slander.

“Hush up. It’s different over here,” Matthew Judon tweeted over Samuel’s latest shot at Belichick.

Hush up. It?s different over here https://t.co/6Tos4TxwqY — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 30, 2023

Samuel’s entire beef seems to stem from sour grapes, due to the end of his Patriots tenure, which hurts some of his credibility when it comes to giving advice.

Judon, on the other hand, has been nothing but complimentary since joining New England in 2021. The four-time Pro Bowler has even become somewhat of an internet general manager as well. It must be nice to have someone fighting internet battles for you.