Patriots Take Stud Receiver In Todd McShay’s Latest NFL Mock Draft

Both of ESPN’s NFL draft experts now believe the Patriots will use the 14th overall pick to select a wide receiver.

In his most recent mock draft, Mel Kiper predicted New England to select Ohio State product Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And Todd McShay followed suit Tuesday morning, identifying TCU receiver Quentin Johnston as a possible Patriots target.

Johnston is coming off a breakout Junior season that saw him rack up 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

“At 6-3 and 208 pounds, Johnston can stretch the field and win with physicality at the catch point,” McShay wrote in his mock draft. “He totaled 1,069 yards last season and looked explosive in Indy last week with a 40.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. I’m curious if he’ll run a 40 at his pro day on March 30 — a good time there could help his stock. The Pats have to see Sauce Gardner, Tre’Davious White and Xavien Howard in coverage twice each per season, so getting help on the outside is a key this offseason.”

Johnston met with New England last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar. And it sounds like the meeting went very well.

“TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston told Patriots.com that he had his best meeting of the week with the Pats,” Lazar wrote. “Johnston was ‘feeling the love’ from New England’s contingent and enjoyed his short time with the Patriots.”

The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday, April 27. You can click here to view our first post-combine Patriots mock draft.