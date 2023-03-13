Patriots Fans Wanting Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Won’t Like This Report

The Patriots need to upgrade at receiver this offseason, and Broncos wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton both have been identified as potential trade targets.

But are they even available?

It’s hard to tell. Recent reports indicate that Jeudy was shopped before last November’s trade deadline and similar efforts could be made this offseason. ESPN’s Dan Graziano over the weekend reported that Sutton is a sneaky trade candidate.

But it’s unclear how new Broncos head coach Sean Payton feels about trading either receiver, and Denver general manager Geroge Paton offered no clues while speaking to reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

That brings us to last Friday, when a vague tweet from Sutton prompted an update from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated,” Sutton wrote.

Russini then quote-tweeted Sutton’s message, writing: “Multiple teams have called about the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per sources. I was told Denver is ‘not shopping them’ but reminded every GM takes the call.”