Patriots Fans Wanting Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Won’t Like This Report

The Patriots need to upgrade at receiver this offseason, and Broncos wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton both have been identified as potential trade targets.
But are they even available?
It’s hard to tell. Recent reports indicate that Jeudy was shopped before last November’s trade deadline and similar efforts could be made this offseason. ESPN’s Dan Graziano over the weekend reported that Sutton is a sneaky trade candidate.
But it’s unclear how new Broncos head coach Sean Payton feels about trading either receiver, and Denver general manager Geroge Paton offered no clues while speaking to reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
That brings us to last Friday, when a vague tweet from Sutton prompted an update from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
“I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated,” Sutton wrote.
Russini then quote-tweeted Sutton’s message, writing: “Multiple teams have called about the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per sources. I was told Denver is ‘not shopping them’ but reminded every GM takes the call.”
Sutton and Jeudy both would provide needed talent boosts to New England’s receiving corps. You could argue that either immediately would become the best wideout on the Patriots roster, regardless of whether Jakobi Meyers re-signs in free agency.
Jeudy, a first-round pick in 2020, is an elite athlete and savvy route runner. The Alabama product didn’t live up to the hype in his first three seasons with the Broncos but topped 850 yards in two of the three campaigns. Jeudy still is just 23 years old and posted 67 catches for 972 yards last season while playing in a terrible Broncos offense.
As for Sutton, he’s a tall and talented boundary receiver who would be an upgrade over DeVante Parker. The 2018 second-round pick racked up 1,112 receiving yards in 2019 before suffering a torn ACL in 2020. He rebounded with 776 yards the following season and compiled 64 catches for 829 yards in 2022. Sutton will turn 28 years old next October.
Reminder: NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday with the legal tampering period opening at noon ET on Monday. If the Patriots want to dip into the free agency pool for a receiver, they’ll have solid options to choose from.