Twelve Wide Receivers Patriots Could Target In 2023 NFL Draft

As the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer, NESN.com is taking a closer look at this year’s crop of prospects to spotlight ones that could be on the New England Patriots’ radar.

For each position, we’ve highlighted three potential Patriots targets on Day 1, four on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) and five on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7), with the acknowledgment that some players could wind up going earlier or later come draft day.

First up: wide receivers.

DAY 1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

6-foot-1, 196 pounds

2022 stats: five catches, 43 yards (three games)

Smith-Njibga’s elite short-area quickness, athletic profile and route-running ability have earned him comparisons to Julian Edelman — if Edelman was three inches taller. The Ohio State product missed most of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, but in 2021, he was the most productive receiver (95-1,606-9) on a Buckeyes team that featured first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Working almost exclusively out of the slot, Smith-Njigba had nine-plus catches and 100-plus yards in each of the final five games that season, including an absurd 15-catch, 347-yard, three-touchdown effort in the Rose Bowl. Would the Patriots use a first-round pick on a slot receiver after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Jakobi Meyers? We’ll see. But Smith-Njigba has the talent to be the top target in their offense for years to come.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

5-foot-9, 182 pounds

2022 stats: 78 catches, 1,077 yards, 12 touchdowns (12 games)

The best offensive skill player to come out of BC in years, Flowers lacks ideal size but boasts excellent speed, quickness, elusiveness and playmaking ability. Nearly half of his receiving yards last season came on deep passes (500 of 1,077, per Pro Football Focus) and he’s proven he can win from both inside and outside alignments. The Patriots got a good look at Flowers when their staff coached him at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, even though the wideout participated in just one Shrine Bowl practice and didn’t play in the All-Star Game. New England hasn’t drafted a Boston College product since Ron Brace in 2009.