Peter King Highlights Patriots’ ‘Cautionary Tale’ Amid NFL Free Agency

The Patriots “won” the NFL offseason two years ago when the organization went against the norm in Foxboro and dished out heaps of cash.

Unfortunately for New England, it didn’t reap any benefits following the spending spree.

Bill Belichick and company set a new NFL record in March 2021 when they committed north of $150 million in guaranteed money to a group of free agents. It was a welcomed sight to Patriots fans, who watched their favorite team go 7-9 the season prior and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

New England returned to the postseason after shelling out the boatload of dough, but it was thoroughly embarrassed by the division-rival Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. The Patriots took a step back this season when they went 8-9, missed the playoffs and left little optimism about the future of the franchise.

In an apparent attempt to quell the free agency overreactions made since last Monday, Peter King looked back on the Patriots’ poor returns on investments.

“New England is a cautionary tale for this time of year,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “Two years ago, the smartest man in football, Bill Belichick, went nuts in free agency, signing 11 players from outside the team in a post-(Tom) Brady roster makeover. Last week, the Pats parted ways with two of those mainstays, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Mills. The only star of the group: Matt Judon, with 28 sacks from the edge in two years. DT Davon Godchaux and TE Hunter Henry have been solid, but it all goes to show you that winning free agency in March is a hollow crown. New England is 18-17 since, with zero playoff wins.”

The Patriots have been fairly active this offseason, addressing major needs without truly significant financial ties. Time will tell if this approach benefits New England moving forward.