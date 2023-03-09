PHF’s Isobel Cup Championship To Be Held At Mullett Arena

We now know where the Isobel Cup championship game will be played.

The Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday announced the winner-take-all matchup will be played at Mullett Arena — the home of the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State University — on March 26.

This marks the first time the Isobel Cup Championship will be played on NHL ice.

“Raising the Isobel Cup and celebrating a championship is what all PHF athletes commit themselves to achieve, and we can’t wait to see the moment unfold at Mullett Arena on March 26,” PHF commissioner Reagan Carey said in a statement provided by the league. “As we continue building momentum for our sport in the new PHF era, it’s important to strengthen relationships in different markets and grow the game by showcasing professional women’s hockey to more fans throughout North America. The support from the Arizona Coyotes and OVG360 is instrumental in helping us achieve these goals and will provide a special experience and environment for both teams to compete for their place in history.”

The Boston Pride and Toronto Six punched their ticket to the Isobel Cup semifinals prior to the PHF All-Star break. Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass., will play host to the Pride and their opponent in a best-of-three series, while the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto will host the Six. The Connecticut Whale clinched the third seed while the Minnesota Whitecaps took the final spot in the playoffs. Seeding for those two teams will be determined this weekend.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in Tempe, Ariz., for a shot at the Isobel Cup.

The Pride look to win their fourth Cup and third straight as they continue their strong season atop the PHF standings with an 18-3-1 record.