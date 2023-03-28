Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Sheds Light On Very Bizarre Ejection

Realmuto's first ejection was a head-scratcher

by

5 hours ago

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was ejected for the first time in his big league career Monday, but he didn’t exactly get his money’s worth.

Realmuto was tossed in the fourth inning of Philadelphia’s spring training matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays following a mix-up with home-plate umpire Randy Rosenberg. After motioning for a baseball, Realmuto pulled his glove away once he evidently thought Rosenberg was going to throw it to the mound himself. Rosenberg, however, tried to drop the baseball in Realmuto’s mitt, which created a pretty awkward scene.

The incident occurred moments after Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel was called for a pitch-clock violation. According to Realmuto, Rosenberg thought the glove pull was an attempt to show him up out of frustration for the infraction.

“How does he expect me to know he’s giving me the ball right there?” Realmuto told reporters, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m not even looking at him.

“I said, ‘Dude, I thought you were throwing the ball.’ He said, ‘I’m not gonna buy that.'”

Rosenberg is a Triple-A umpire who is eligible to call games at the MLB level in spring training and during the regular season as a fill-in. Crew chief Dan Iassogna, a big league ump since 1999, believes Rosenberg did not act hastily in running Realmuto from the game.

Regardless, it’s a pretty funny way for Realmuto to wrap up spring training. The star catcher and the Phillies will begin their National League pennant defense Thursday when they visit the Texas Rangers for an Opening Day matchup.

More MLB:

MLB Odds: Three 2023 Long-Shot Cy Young Award Picks For Each League
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
2023 NFL Draft prospect Darnell Wright
Previous Article

Former NFL Executive Predicts Patriots’ 2023 First-Round Draft Pick
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Next Article

NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Picks

Picked For You

Related