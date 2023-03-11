Phillies Shut Down Noah Song; Pitcher Likely To Miss Opening Day

Noah Song proved to be quite the storyline for the Phillies after his commitment to the Navy was fulfilled.
Philadelphia plucked the pitcher from the Boston Red Sox in this year’s Rule 5 Draft. Taking a chance on Song, who once was considered a top prospect, certainly was a risk due to being in the Navy and not knowing when he’d pitch again.
But that time came this winter, but it’s already hit a snag.
The Phillies on Saturday shut down the pitcher with back tightness and he likely will miss Opening Day, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey on Saturday reported.
So, how does this impact the Red Sox?
You probably remember that Song can be returned back to Boston if he wasn’t on a Major League Baseball’s 26-man roster for the entire season. Song also could be placed on waivers and if he cleared, he’d be returned to the Red Sox for $50,000.
It always was a question whether Song would end up on the 26-man roster, but now his back tightness adds even more questions. However, if he starts the season on the injured list then things change.
“A Rule 5 Draft pick can be placed on the Major League injured list, but he must be active for a minimum of 90 days to avoid being subject to the aforementioned roster restrictions in the next campaign,” the rule states, per MLB.
So if Song indeed goes on the IL and spends 90 days on the Phillies’ active roster, nothing happens. If he doesn’t spend 90 days there, then Song will need to be placed on waivers and would be returned to the Red Sox if clears.
There already was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Song, now there’s even more after his ailment. The question now becomes will the Phillies place Song on the IL and keep him around for 90 days after that? Or will they cut their losses?