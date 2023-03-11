Phillies Shut Down Noah Song; Pitcher Likely To Miss Opening Day

Noah Song proved to be quite the storyline for the Phillies after his commitment to the Navy was fulfilled.

Philadelphia plucked the pitcher from the Boston Red Sox in this year’s Rule 5 Draft. Taking a chance on Song, who once was considered a top prospect, certainly was a risk due to being in the Navy and not knowing when he’d pitch again.

But that time came this winter, but it’s already hit a snag.

The Phillies on Saturday shut down the pitcher with back tightness and he likely will miss Opening Day, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey on Saturday reported.

So, how does this impact the Red Sox?

You probably remember that Song can be returned back to Boston if he wasn’t on a Major League Baseball’s 26-man roster for the entire season. Song also could be placed on waivers and if he cleared, he’d be returned to the Red Sox for $50,000.

It always was a question whether Song would end up on the 26-man roster, but now his back tightness adds even more questions. However, if he starts the season on the injured list then things change.