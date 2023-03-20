Phillies’ Trea Turner Erupts At WBC, Hits Three Homers In 24 Hours

Trea Turner has taken over the 2023 World Baseball Classic!

In a matter of 24 hours, the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop has singlehandedly put Team USA on his back, delivering in back-to-back win-or-go-home tournament matchups.

The Turner show began Saturday night against Venezuela. When the United States trailed Venezuela, 7-5, in the eighth inning with two outs, Turner blasted a clutch grand slam that punched Team USA’s ticket to the semifinal round. But Turner didn’t end there.

On Sunday, just 24 hours after playing hero, Turner did it again. The two-time All-Star homered in the second and sixth inning against Cuba in an all-out scoreboard rally from the United States, raising Turners’ home run total to a WBC-leading four.

Watch Turner launch his second of two moon shots at LoanDepot Park, courtesy of SportsCenter:

Turner joined Baseball Hall of Famer and Team USA hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr. as the only two players to hit multiple homers in a single game while representing the United States in the WBC, according to The Athletic. After his fourth, Turner’s hitting split rose to .389/.450/1.056, which also lead all WBC hitters.