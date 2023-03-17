Pittsburgh Vs. Iowa State Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

The Panthers will hope to keep the upset train going

2 hours ago

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues Friday with more action from the Midwest region.

No. 11 Pittsburgh will take on No. 6 Iowa State at Greensboro Coliseum. The Panthers finished fifth in the conference and lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.

Pittsburgh earned its spot in the tournament after winning a First Four matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday. It has lost three of their last four games heading into its second March Madness game.

The Cyclones finished fifth in the conference and lost to the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament and have lost five of their last seven games heading into Friday’s game.

Iowa State is a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with a moneyline price of -182. Pittsburgh is +150 on the moneyline, and the game’s total is set at 130.5.

Here’s how to watch the Pittsburgh-Iowa State matchup online and on TV.

When: Friday, March 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET
TV: truTV
Live Streams: truTV

NESN 360 in-article asset
