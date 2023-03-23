Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Canadiens To Win Signed David Krejci Jersey

The Bruins are riding a four-game win streak heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Canadiens, and one skillful fan also can get in on winning a memorable prize.

Boston takes on Montreal in an Original Six matchup at TD Garden. The Black and Gold are coming off a tight win over the Ottawa Senators as the B’s look to round into form as the Stanley Cup playoffs draw near.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Canadiens can play to compete for a signed David Krejci reverse retro jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.”

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Canadiens broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning. Each time you play, you will be entered for a chance to win the ultimate TV upgrade.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final buzzer. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Canadiens and also play “Predict The Game” online using NESN 360.

Click here to play!