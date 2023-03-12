Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Red Wings To Win Signed Charlie Coyle Jersey

The Bruins kick off their five-game road trip Sunday with the second half of their back-to-back set against the Red Wings, and one skillful fan can play for the opportunity to win a memorable prize.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Boston-Detroit can play for the opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle reverse retro jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Red Wings broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-red Wings and also play “Predict The Game” online using NESN 360.

