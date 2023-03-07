Players Championship Picks: Who Wins PGA Tour’s Premier Event?

Professional golf is in a fascinating spot as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship this weekend.

While the Players might never get to the “fifth major” status the Tour desperately seeks, it’s still one of the premier events on the golf calendar. That gets taken to a different level this week with a $5 million increase in purse for the 2023 event. There’s now a whopping $25 million up for grabs, with $4.5 million going to the winner.

Since the Tour moved the Players to March, it held a spot as the first “big” tournament of the year with a full, star-studded field. This, however, is the first year of designated Tour events designed to have the best players in the world playing together more often. We’ve already seen a handful of those tournaments, including last week at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

And in some ways, golf fans might look back at 2023 as a one-of-a-kind year while the Tour transitions to the new schedule and format. Starting next year, a lot of those designated events — especially the non-majors — will have limited fields and won’t have a cut. The idea, the Tour says, is to not only ensure the best players are playing the same tournaments but also remain throughout the entire tournament.

That’s a big-picture win for the Tour, even if it is mocked by its detractors as a ripoff of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. For bettors and DFS players, though, it’s a bit of a bummer. A four-day golf sweat is one of the best sports-betting chases there is, and that goes away without cuts. As does any wagering around the cut itself. A limited field also eliminates some more exciting long-shot betting opportunities, not to mention the DFS player pool gets much tighter.

As for this week, it’s the rare instance of a defending champion not in the field to defend his crown. That’s because last year’s winner, Cam Smith, bolted for LIV at the end of the 2022 season. In fact, the top three finishers from 2022 now call LIV home.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the course plus a pick to win at each “tier” of the betting board.