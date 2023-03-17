Pride Wrap: Late Penalties Pivotal In Boston’s Game 1 Loss

The Boston Pride dropped Game 1 of their Isobel Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Whitecaps, suffering a 5-2 defeat at The Bentley Arena on Thursday night.

The Whitecaps lead the best-of-three series, 1-0.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Pride and Whitecaps played three separate games Thursday.

The first period was all about scoring. Boston and Minnesota traded goals on two occasions within the first 20 minutes, with the Pride matching both of the Whitecaps’ goals early goals.

The second period had zero scoring. Corinne Schroeder and Amanda Leveille, the two goalies, stepped up during the middle minutes and shut down the opposing offenses with timely saves.

The third period? Well, it was a case of one team shooting itself in the foot. Boston was called for back-to-back just after the midway point in the period, and were only able to kill off about three minutes before Minnesota cashed in. Two empty net goals put the bow on things.