Providence Vs. Kentucky Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Providence Friars and Kentucky Wildcats will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on Friday night.

The No. 11 seed Friars and No. 6 seed Wildcats enter the tournament with twin regular season records of 21-11. Providence suffered a quarterfinal loss to UConn in the Big East Conference tournament. The Wildcats lost in the quarterfinals of their conference tournament as well, falling to Vanderbilt in the SEC.

Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 142.5. The winner will advance in the East region and take on the winner of No. 3 Kansas State and No. 14 Montana State.

Here’s how to watch Providence-Kentucky online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
