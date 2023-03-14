Raiders, Giants Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade For Pro Bowler

It’s offensive makeover week for Josh McDaniels’ Raiders.

After agreeing to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday, Las Vegas pulled off a blockbuster trade, reportedly shipping star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants.

In return, the Raiders will receive a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) in next month’s 2023 NFL Draft. The trade cannot be finalized until the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the surprise swap.

Waller is coming off a quiet and injury-plagued 2022 season. In McDaniels’ first season as Raiders head coach, the 30-year-old pass-catcher totaled 28 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns in nine appearances.

The Giants will be hoping Waller can return to the level he played at in 2019 and 2020 when he totaled 197 catches for 2,341 yards and 12 catches over a two-year stretch and earned one Pro Bowl selection.

New York’s leading receiver this past season was Richie James, who posted a 57-569-4 line and now is an unrestricted free agent. Daniel Bellinger paced all Giants tight ends with 30 catches for 268 yards and two scores.