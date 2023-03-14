Raiders Reportedly Signing Another Familiar Wideout After Patriots Interest

Jakobi Meyers isn’t the only ex-Patriots wide receiver joining Josh McDaniels’ Raiders.

Las Vegas also agreed to terms Tuesday with Phillip Dorsett, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Dorsett played under McDaniels in New England from 2017-19, catching 73 passes over three seasons and winning a Super Bowl in 2018. The speedy 30-year-old most recently played for the Houston Texans, posting a 20-257-1 receiving line in 15 games that season.

#Texans veteran free agent wide receiver Philip Dorsett has reached an agreement with the #Raiders, per a league source. A former #Colts first-round pick he has also played for #Seahawks #Jaguars #Patriots Dorsett has 4.33 speed, 151 career catches, 2,001 yards, 12 touchdowns — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

McDaniels, who’s entering his second season as the Raiders’ head coach after a decade as New England’s offensive coordinator, and Texans general manager Nick Caserio both have stocked their rosters with Patriots alums in recent years.

The Patriots also reportedly expressed interest in a Dorsett reunion earlier this week. They’re lean at wideout after losing Meyers — their top receiver for the past three seasons — to the Raiders earlier Tuesday.

Meyers’ contract with Las Vegas is a three-year, $33 million deal that offers little stability beyond this season. His departure left New England with a receiving corps of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon.