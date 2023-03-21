Randy Arozarena WBC Catch Prompts John Smoltz ‘Get Off My Lawn’ Moment

The World Baseball Classic has been downright sensational with some of the most exciting baseball we have seen in years. You just can’t always tell listening to John Smoltz.
The Hall of Fame pitcher is the No. 1 analyst for FOX and therefore is on the microphone for the biggest games of this international tournament. Smoltz is fine at this particular job — he’s relatively affable and has a deep reservoir of baseball knowledge — but he has a reputation for being old-school, to be nice.
And that’s generally fine. Every few at-bats he’ll deliver a bit of insight you hadn’t considered. A veteran of two decades in the big leagues, he has countless experiences to draw on and provide insight.
But again, he’s not the most excitable fellow, and his tone doesn’t always meet the moment. Case in point: Monday night’s WBC semifinal between Japan and Mexico when Mexican outfielder Randy Arozarena robbed a home run at the left-field wall.
A great play in a huge moment, one that certainly was worth of celebration, even one as emphatic as Arozarena’s. On the longer cut of the clip from FOX, Smoltz sounded more annoyed than impressed.
“Well, we waited a while (to see he caught it), but he robbed it,” Smoltz said with the enthusiasm of someone reading off their grocery list. “And then he grandstanded.”
Play-by-play man Joe Davis, whose excitement met the moment, took it from there.
“How much fun is Randy Arozarena to watch?” Davis asked.
“Not good for a play-by-play announcer, though,” Smotlz replied with a laugh.
This is nothing new Smoltz, who has been the subject of social-media scorn for basically his entire TV run. This isn’t even the first time this tournament he has been mocked for his general disposition and relative apathy for the great baseball unfolding in front of him.
And there were plenty of detractors Monday night, too, annoyed with Smotlz’s “grandstanding” quip.
Therein lies the dilemma, too. These games have been an absolute joy, in large part because it has exposed American baseball fans to a new way to enjoy the national pastime. Baseball doesn’t have to be old-school. It’s OK to celebrate and show some emotion, especially in an exhibition tournament where the only thing really at stake is pride for country and heritage.
In that regard, it’s not even really Smoltz’s fault. He is what he is at this point, and expecting him to change is probably a lost cause. He’ll be on the call Tuesday night for the must-see final between Japan and the United States. Chances are, he’ll be same old Smoltz — pun at least slightly intended.
When it comes to Major League Baseball, Smoltz is, once again, fine. He’s at the least good enough. You could do worse. But hopefully the next time the WBC rolls around, American fans get to hear the biggest games analyzed by someone whose enthusiasm for the product equals what is seen on the field.