Randy Arozarena WBC Catch Prompts John Smoltz ‘Get Off My Lawn’ Moment

The World Baseball Classic has been downright sensational with some of the most exciting baseball we have seen in years. You just can’t always tell listening to John Smoltz.

The Hall of Fame pitcher is the No. 1 analyst for FOX and therefore is on the microphone for the biggest games of this international tournament. Smoltz is fine at this particular job — he’s relatively affable and has a deep reservoir of baseball knowledge — but he has a reputation for being old-school, to be nice.

And that’s generally fine. Every few at-bats he’ll deliver a bit of insight you hadn’t considered. A veteran of two decades in the big leagues, he has countless experiences to draw on and provide insight.

But again, he’s not the most excitable fellow, and his tone doesn’t always meet the moment. Case in point: Monday night’s WBC semifinal between Japan and Mexico when Mexican outfielder Randy Arozarena robbed a home run at the left-field wall.

A great play in a huge moment, one that certainly was worth of celebration, even one as emphatic as Arozarena’s. On the longer cut of the clip from FOX, Smoltz sounded more annoyed than impressed.

“Well, we waited a while (to see he caught it), but he robbed it,” Smoltz said with the enthusiasm of someone reading off their grocery list. “And then he grandstanded.”