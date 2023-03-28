Ravens President Responds To Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request

Lamar Jackson became the latest NFL quarterback looking to relocate this offseason, announcing his trade request from the Baltimore Ravens on Twitter this past weekend.

This puts the Ravens in a tricky situation, with the NFL draft just weeks away.

Jackson was attached to a non-exclusive franchise tag during the offseason, which made the 26-year-old available for trade, and sparked speculation about where he’ll play next season. But Ravens president Sashi Brown assured those in Baltimore that the organization will do its part to retain the 2019 league MVP.

“We love Lamar,” Brown said Monday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We’re committed to getting something done.”

Jackson made 12 starts for the Ravens last season, throwing for 2,242 yards while rushing for 764 with 17 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His 62.3 completion percentage marked the lowest Jackson recorded since his rookie season in 2018.

While on the field, Jackson did lead the Ravens to an 8-4 record before being sidelined in Week 13 with a season-ending PCL sprain.

Over the course of Jackson’s five-year run in Baltimore, the Ravens have failed to surpass the divisional playoff round.