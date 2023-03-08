Red Sox 2018 World Series Champ Officially Retires From MLB

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland didn’t play in a single game last season. And he has no interest in making a comeback, either.

Moreland, who a World Series championship with the Red Sox in 2018, told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Tuesday night that he was officially calling it a career after 12 seasons in the big leagues.

“I’m retired,” Moreland told Bradford prior to the Red Sox’s spring training game against the Atlanta Braves. “There you go. I’m done. I’m done playing. I’ve enjoyed the family life too much in the last year and a half. Being there for my kids. It got to the point where they were away from me during the season and in school. I wanted to be there for them, and be around the family more.”

Moreland, 37, spent three-plus seasons with the Red Sox from 2018-2020 and earned the only All-Star appearance of his career during his second year with Boston. He played sparingly during the 2018 run to the World Series title, but delivered in a pivotal moment in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the Red Sox trailing, 4-0, in the top of the seventh, Moreland took the first pitch he saw from Ryan Madson and smacked a pinch-hit, three-run home run with two outs deep to right field. The round-tripper sparked a Red Sox comeback with Boston going on to win 9-6. It was Moreland’s only hit of the World Series.

Moreland recorded 64 homers and collected 226 RBIs in the regular season during his tenure with the Red Sox. Boston traded the veteran infielder in late August of 2020 to the San Diego Padres, where he played in 20 games before moving on to the Oakland Athletics for the 2021 season. That year marked Moreland’s last in the majors.

Moreland may have received a glimpse into what could be next with his playing days behind him. He served in a special advisory coaching role for the Red Sox on Tuesday, including being in the dugout for the matchup against the Braves, alongside fellow former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell.