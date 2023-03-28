Red Sox 2018 World Series Champ Rejoins Rangers On Minor League Deal

Sandy León didn’t go far after being released by the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The veteran catcher, who won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, re-signed with the Rangers on a minor league contract Tuesday, the organization announced.

León initially signed with the Rangers prior to spring training and batted .250 with one home run and six RBIs over the course of 14 games during the exhibition slate. The 34-year-old backstop will provide depth at the position for the Rangers, who broke camp with Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver expecting to be their two catchers on the Opening Day roster.

The 11-year pro has bounced around a little bit after his five-year run with the Red Sox came to a conclusion in 2019. He had two separate stints with Cleveland, including last season when León split time between the Guardians and Minnesota Twins. He also played for the Miami Marlins in 2021.

León hasn’t replicated the magic he found in the batter’s box during the 2016 season with the Red Sox, when he batted .310 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 78 games. But his solid glovework behind the plate will keep him around with the Rangers and give him a shot to potentially contribute with Texas this season.