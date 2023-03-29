Who Will Be Red Sox’s 2023 Breakout Performer? Here Are Our Predictions

The Red Sox failed to build upon their momentum last season, going from reaching the American League Championship Series in 2021 to finishing last in the AL East in 2022.

This understandably led to some frustration across Red Sox Nation, which the franchise is looking to extinguish by leaning on several new faces in 2023. Boston has its work cut out, with the division being stacked, but a few positive developments could turn the tide back in the Sox’s favor.

So, who will be the Red Sox’s breakout performer this season? We posed that question to the NESN Digital staff and received a wide range of responses, with various factors being considered.

Let’s dive in.

Mike Cole: Nick Pivetta, RHP

The flashes have been there his entire career, but Pivetta’s quest for consistency remains his biggest hurdle. If it’s ever going to happen, the Red Sox sure would benefit from it happening in 2023, where he’ll be needed more than ever. There’s so much uncertainty in the rotation, especially to begin the season. The innings-eating Pivetta could stabilize that staff early, and if his reformed arsenal allows him to mix the swing-and-miss with ability to take the ball all season, he’ll be the rock of an uncertain rotation.

Ricky Doyle: Brayan Bello, RHP

Bello will start the season on the injured list after dealing with a forearm issue early in spring training. It shouldn’t be long before he rejoins Boston’s rotation, though, and don’t be shocked if he becomes the Red Sox’s best starting pitcher by the time October rolls around. Sure, Bello’s 2022 surface stats weren’t great. But the underlying metrics suggest the young right-hander deserved better in his rookie campaign, with bad batted-ball luck largely to blame for his perceived struggles. Combine some positive regression with year-over-year development, and Bello is positioned to blossom in 2023, his age-24 season.

Greg Dudek: Adam Duvall, OF

Not much has been made about the signing of Duvall this offseason, but he could provide the power the Red Sox’s outfield sorely lacked last season. Healthy now after a wrist injury, Duvall crushed 38 homers in 2021. Getting to that exact number again seems very lofty for the 34-year-old, but it isn’t out of the question that he hits 30 round-trippers to make a significant impact in his first season with Boston.