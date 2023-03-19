Red Sox Acquire Infielder To Complete Adalberto Mondesi Trade

The Red Sox made a farm system addition

by

1 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City finalized their Adalberto Mondesi trade, which originally went down back in January.

Mondesi was dealt to Boston alongside a player to be named later in exchange for left-handed reliever Josh Taylor. And now, nearly two months later, that final trade piece has been unveiled.

The Red Sox acquired minor league third prospect Ángel Pierre, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced in a press release Sunday.

Pierre, a 19-year-old third baseman, was signed to a minor league deal in January as an international free agent last season by the Royals. He totaled 100 at-bats in the Dominican Summer League, batting .300/.424/.974 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Pierre also drew 23 walks to 31 strikeouts through that 33-game span.

Pierre spent most of his debut stint at third base (26 games), while also starting six games at shortstop and one at second base.

Meanwhile, Boston awaits the return of Mondesi, who was the centerpiece of the swap. The 27-year-old veteran of eight seasons remains under recovery from a torn ACL injury he suffered with Kansas City back in April of last season.

