Red Sox Fans Will Love Masataka Yoshida’s Pre-Fenway Park Message

Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida is going to fit in just fine.

Yoshida, who the Red Sox signed to a five-year, $90 million contract this offseason, made his first official trip with the team Tuesday, making the trek up to Boston from Fort Myers, Fla. ahead of Opening Day on March 30.

His message was short and sweet.

Masataka Yoshida on his first team trip to Fenway Park, ?I?ll bring the beer? he says. pic.twitter.com/rhkORynK4J — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) March 28, 2023

“I’ll bring the beer,” Yoshida said in an Instagram story, translated from Japanese.

The Red Sox’s flight took them straight into Boston, where the team then bussed over to Fenway Park for their first official visit to “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” as a team.

Boston will kickoff its season against the Baltimore Orioles at home Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.