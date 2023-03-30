Red Sox Finalize Bullpen Ahead Of Opening Day Vs. Orioles

The Red Sox finalized their bullpen hours before they open their 2023 Major League Baseball season.

After Joely Rodriguez suffered an oblique injury in spring training, an open spot in Boston’s ‘pen became available. And it appears it will go to Kaleb Ort, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Thursday morning.

Ort struggled mightily in spring training, posting an 0-1 record with a 9.58 ERA across nine games. The righty pitched in 10 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and a 2.42 WHIP.

The Red Sox already are dealing with injuries to their pitchers with Garrett Whitlock, who’s starting Opening Day for the Worcester Red Sox on Friday, James Paxton, Brayan Bello and Wyatt Mills facing ailments that will keep them off the Opening Day roster.

Ort appeared in 25 games for the Red Sox in 2022 and posted a 6.35 ERA and gave up 20 earned runs.

It’s unclear how Cora plans to utilize Ort, or how long he’ll be with the Red Sox as they begin to get healthy. But it’s a chance for Ort to try to turn things around while he has the opportunity.

The Red Sox open their season Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action beginning at 12:30 p.m. on NESN.