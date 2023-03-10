Red Sox Hopeful To Have Justin Turner Available For Opening Day

Justin Turner escaped serious injury after getting hit in the face with a pitch during a Red Sox spring training game.

Now the question is whether Turner will be in Boston’s Opening Day lineup.

The infielder received 16 stitches after the scary incident left Turner bloodied at the plate. He didn’t lose any teeth and didn’t suffer any facial fractures.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t sure if Turner would be available for the Red Sox for their March 30 game against the Baltimore Orioles to kick off the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but things do seem optimistic.

“He walked on the treadmill (Thursday), felt good, same deal (Friday),” Cora told reporters, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “Just add a little more and take it day by day. We got plenty of time. The hope is for him to be with us right away and we’ll shoot for that. He’s in good spirits. We were texting (Thursday) night and (he’s) feeling better. … So far, so good.”

Cora added they’ll have a better idea regarding Turner’s status once he gets his stitches removed, which the manager believes will happen next week.

The Red Sox look to continue their dominant spring training run Friday afternoon with a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN.