Red Sox’ James Paxton, Connor Wong Nearing Returns From Injuries?

Injured Red Sox players James Paxton and Connor Wong appear to be getting closer to returning from their injuries after they were spotted at Boston’s spring training facility on Monday during workouts.

Paxton has been sidelined since March 3, when the left-handed pitcher left his first spring training start in the second inning after tweaking his hamstring.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham tweeted Paxton was playing catch on Monday and appeared to be getting closer to returning to the mound.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters last month he is hoping to have Paxton contribute for the Red Sox after missing nearly two years due to injuries, including recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Wong was seen catching Corey Kluber‘s bullpen session, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. This comes on the heels of Wong doing drills Friday, which bodes well for the catcher’s rehab.

Wong was injured the day before Paxton when he suffered a hamstring strain in Boston’s spring training victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on March 2.