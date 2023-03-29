Red Sox Legend ‘Excited’ For Alex Verdugo’s Prospects In 2023

Alex Verdugo is about to enter a very important season season when it comes to his future with the Boston Red Sox.

Sure, Verdugo has been a solid, if not above average, player over the course of his three seasons in Boston, but as the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade he has failed to take the next step many have hoped for him.

Verdugo was tremendous in his debut season with the Red Sox, slashing .308/.367/.478 across a shortened 53-game season. Though his double and RBI totals have both increased over the following two seasons, that slash line has dropped considerably. Despite all of that, Boston and manager Alex Cora have been steadfast in their belief that big things lie ahead for the 26-year-old.

Oh yeah, so is Red Sox legend and fellow right fielder Dwight Evans.

“I am so excited. He’s going to be playing right field. He’s excited. I’m excited for him. I spent a lot more time with him this spring,” Dwight Evans said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “People don’t know that he played with a broken toe last year. His big toe on his right foot. Think about that. He’s a tough kid. He’s got a good arm. He’s got good baseball instincts. He’s a character. I love him. When he’s on the field, he wants to win and he plays hard.”

Evans, who played 19 seasons in Boston including a franchise record number of games in right field, is all too familiar with the spot. The eight-time Gold Glove winner knows exactly what it takes to be successful manning the “Pesky” corner outfield spot, much like Verdugo.

It has been an important offseason for Verdugo, who will become a free agent in 2025 and has angled for an extension to stay in Boston long term. The ex-Dodger got into the best shape of his life and put together a tremendous performance where he was one of the most reliable hitters for a surprising Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. In returning to the Red Sox, Verdugo is hoping to carry the momentum of his WBC performance to new heights.