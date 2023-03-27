Red Sox Make Two Roster Moves; What It Means For Those Involved

The Red Sox are wrapping up their Grapefruit League schedule this week and are putting the finishing touches on their Opening Day roster in the process.

Boston on Monday made two roster moves ahead of its penultimate spring training contest. The Red Sox optioned infielder Bobby Dalbec while also returning veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro to the minor league camp.

It’s a tough break for both players who have had decent to strong springs thus far. Each player, however, had a roster situation that made them easier to part with — for now. Dalbec still has roster options, making it easier to send him to Worcester than a player like Yu Chang, who will make the Opening Day roster in the utilityman role Dalbec hoped to have. Boston signed Chang, who has no options, to a major league deal. He’s not making the club just because of rosters and contracts, though. He had a great showing in the World Baseball Classic and was a serviceable depth piece in limited action to end the 2022 season.

Alfaro had arguably the best spring of any Red Sox hitter, even while taking some time away to play in the WBC. He hit .478 with a team-best 1.390 OPS while hitting a couple of home runs and driving in six runs across just nine games. His ability to play first base was a selling point in his favor, too. The Sox reportedly had to make a decision on his future this past weekend, as Alfaro — who signed a minor league deal — reportedly had an upward movement clause if he could find a big league job with another team. That obviously didn’t materialize, so he’ll wait for an opportunity with Boston.

That means Connor Wong, who hasn’t played a game since the beginning of March, will be with the club to start the season after battling a hamstring injury much of the spring.

Two roster decisions remain for the Red Sox. The first is for a reserve outfielder spot, and that battle comes down to Jarren Duran and Raimel Tapia. The latter could opt out of his minor league deal if he doesn’t make the roster, which could leave Duran on the outside looking in. Only two players in camp had more hits than Tapia, who hit .317 (13-for-41) with two home runs and a team-high five doubles. Tapia took advantage of Duran being with Mexico for the WBC where the latter played sparingly. He made the most of his at-bats in Florida, though, going 5-for-14 with a home run and stealing a base for the Sox.

The final domino to fall would be in the bullpen where there’s still a spot up for grabs.