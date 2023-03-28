Red Sox Option Jarren Duran To Triple-A Before Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox are just two days from opening up their 2023 season, and the team made yet another roster decision Tuesday before embarking on a clean slate.

The Red Sox optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, which the team confirmed following their spring training finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Duran, who went 1-for-3 in the 7-5 loss, had his work cut out from the start of preseason action.

The Red Sox already had their established corner outfielders in Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo. They also added Adam Duvall, who’s expected to be an everyday player in the lineup. Plus, Duran underwent a tug-of-war battle in the spring while going for a backup spot with outfielder Raimel Tapia, who Boston added in January and earned a spot on the 26-man roster, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

During spring training, Duran showed some upside at the plate. The 26-year-old hit .333/.474/.733 with one home run and three doubles while drawing four walks to three strikeouts.

But despite the demotion, Durran previously made his positive outlook on the Opening Day roster public, not worrying about anything beyond his control.

“The only thing I can really do is go out and play, because at the end of the day, they’re going to make a decision,” Durran said after returning from the 2023 World Baseball Classic, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “I don’t have a say in it. All I can do is play.”