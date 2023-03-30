Red Sox Post Hype Video Ahead Of Opening Day Vs. Orioles

Red Sox baseball finally is here.

Boston begins its 2023 Major League Baseball season Thursday afternoon when it welcomes the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming into the new campaign with a chip on their shoulder after finishing 2022 with a disappointing 78-84 record. There are some new faces on the team this year and some familiar ones like Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández and Chris Sale.

To get fans fired up, the Sox tweeted a hype video from their Twitter account Thursday morning:

Bettors are high on the Red Sox when it comes to their postseason chances. Anything can happen. It’s a long season and Boston is as motivated as ever to not have a repeat of 2022.

First pitch for the Opening Day game between Boston and Baltimore is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN.