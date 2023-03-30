Red Sox Reveal Official Opening Day Roster Before Facing Orioles

BOSTON — Approximately 90 minutes before the start of their 2023 campaign on Thursday, the Red Sox announced their official Opening Day roster.

The official group comes after days of piecing it together given the handful of roster moves by the organization.

Here’s how the Red Sox roster stands before facing the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Fenway Park, per the team.

ACTIVE ROSTER (26)

Pitchers (13): Richard Bleier, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Kenley Jansen, Zack Kelly, Corey Kluber, Chris Martin, Kaleb Ort, Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale, John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski

Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Christian Arroyo, Triston Casas, Yu Chang, Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Justin Turner

Outfielders (5): Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder, Raimel Tapia, Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida