Red Sox Reveal Official Opening Day Roster Before Facing Orioles

BOSTON — Approximately 90 minutes before the start of their 2023 campaign on Thursday, the Red Sox announced their official Opening Day roster.
The official group comes after days of piecing it together given the handful of roster moves by the organization.
Here’s how the Red Sox roster stands before facing the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Fenway Park, per the team.
ACTIVE ROSTER (26)
Pitchers (13): Richard Bleier, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Kenley Jansen, Zack Kelly, Corey Kluber, Chris Martin, Kaleb Ort, Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale, John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski
Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong
Infielders (6): Christian Arroyo, Triston Casas, Yu Chang, Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Justin Turner
Outfielders (5): Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder, Raimel Tapia, Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida
15-DAY INJURED LIST (5)
Pitchers (5): Brayan Bello, Wyatt Mills, James Paxton, Joely Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock
60-DAY INJURED LIST (2)
Infielders (2): Adalberto Mondesi, Trevor Story
All five pitchers moved to the 15-day injured list are retroactive to March 27.
Among the most noteworthy to be left off of Boston’s Opening Day roster are infielder Bobby Dalbec and outfielder Jarren Duran, who both were optioned to Triple-A Worcester earlier this week. Chang and Tapia, respectively, earned the final infielder and outfielder spot on the 26-man roster.
Red Sox fans can catch Opening Day coverage on NESN and with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET after pregame started at 12:30 p.m.