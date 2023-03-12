Red Sox Roster Hopeful Named MVP Of WBC Pool

The Boston Red Sox are well represented at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Rafael Devers stars for the Dominican Republic, Alex Verdugo is one of Mexico’s best bats, Kiké Hernández is manning center field for Puerto Rico and Masataka Yoshida is crushing baseballs for Japan. None of them can claim to be the Red Sox’s best representative in the tournament’s pool stage, however.

That distinction undoubtedly goes to Yu Chang.

Chang, whose Chinese Taipei squad failed to advance past the group stage, was a monster in his four-game stint. The Taiwan native went 7-for-16 (.438 batting average) with a .500 on-base percentage, .938 slugging percentage, two home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs, five runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

Naturally, he was named MVP of Pool A.

Chang played in 11 games for the Red Sox last season before non-tendered in the offseason. He was re-signed right after spring training camp opened up to provide infield depth with Trevor Story on the 60-day injured list and Adalberto Mondesí likely to start the season on the IL.