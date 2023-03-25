Red Sox Turn Things Around In ‘MLB The Show 23’ Simulation

The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly have a banner year in 2022, but things are looking up as they head into the 2023 season.

Well, at least according to MLB The Show 23.

In an effort to drum up interest prior to its March 28 release date, MLB The Show 23 ran a simulation in an effort to predict the outcome of the 2023 season. Red Sox fans will enjoy the results.

Boston finished the season at 98-64 in the simulation, finishing second in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays. Perhaps the best part about the simulation for Red Sox Nation? The New York Yankees finished with a mere 84 wins and missed the postseason.

The game also saw some hardware in the Red Sox’s future, as Justin Turner took home the AL batting title with a .323 batting average while John Schreiber won the AL Reliever of the Year award.

In the simulated playoffs, the Red Sox swept the Texas Rangers in two games in the wild card round before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in five games in the AL Division Series. The game predicted the Atlanta Braves would take home their second World Series title in the last four seasons, this time in a six-game effort over the Houston Astros.