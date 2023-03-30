Red Sox Wrap: Pitching Struggles Doom Boston Despite Late Rally Vs. Orioles

BOSTON — While the Red Sox tried their best to put together both a rally in the eighth and ninth innings , Boston was doomed much earlier on in their Opening Day matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, falling 10-9 at Fenway Park.

Boston starts its season 0-1 while Baltimore is 1-0.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox will need far more from their pitching staff than they received Thursday. Boston’s staff allowed 10 earned runs on 15 hits with nine walks, putting the Red Sox in both an 8-2 and a 10-4 hole.

Boston’s issues started early as Corey Kluber allowed a solo home run to the second batter of the game, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Kluber proceeded to struggle with his command — typically his biggest asset — as he threw just 48 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander didn’t make it through four innings in his first start for the Red Sox as he was pulled after allowing six hits with four walks. Of note, Kluber walked four batters just once during each of the past two seasons.

Boston’s starting pitching, however, wasn’t its only issue. The middle relief of Zack Kelly and Ryan Brasier didn’t provide any, well, relief. Kelly inherited a bases loaded situation from Kluber and proceeded to allow a runner to score on a wild pitch before a bases-loaded walk. Brasier then came on for the fifth inning and allowed three runs on two hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Their contributions through five combined innings allowed the Orioles to take an 8-2 advantage after the trio threw merely 76 of their 137 pitches for strikes (55.5%).