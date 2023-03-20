Red Sox’s Alex Cora Posts Celebratory March Madness Tweet

Cora went to college at the University of Miami

by

1 hours ago

Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is tuned into the March Madness festivities.

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 85-69, in their second-round matchup. With the win, the Hurricanes advanced to their second consecutive Sweet 16 for the first time in the program’s history. They’re also the last remaining ACC team left in the tournament following Sunday’s bracket-shattering night.

This prompted Cora, a University of Miami alum, to shoutout the Hurricanes on Twitter

Before Cora embarked on his major league career, which lasted 14 seasons, he played three seasons for the Hurricanes. The former infielder helped lead the Hurricanes to the College World Series in 1996 before being drafted in the third round of that year’s MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As for the No. 5 Miami basketball squad, they’ll prepare to face off against the No. 1 ranked University of Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. Both teams will meet on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City.

More MLB:

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Posts Celebratory March Madness Tweet
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner
Previous Article

Phillies’ Trea Turner Erupts At WBC, Hits Three Homers In 24 Hours

Picked For You

Related