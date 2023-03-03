Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Connor Wong

The Red Sox’s catching situation became a bigger question mark Thursday afternoon.

Connor Wong injured his hamstring in Boston’s spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Alex Cora told reporters postgame that things “didn’t look great,” but would know more Friday.

Wong, who was expected to be a big part of the 2023 Red Sox with Reese McGuire, suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. There is no timetable for his return, and Cora told reporters they would see how Wong reacts to treatment over the next couple of days.

Jorge Alfaro, who signed with the Red Sox on a minor league deal, now could crack the Opening Day roster in light of Wong’s injury and will be “a bigger part of the mix,” per McWilliams. Alfaro leaves for the World Baseball Classic on March 10.

The catcher has an upward mobility clause in his contract. Per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox have until March 25 to add Alfaro to the 40-man roster or “let him go.”

Wong batted .188 in 27 games with the Red Sox last season, hitting one home run and driving in seven runs. He has Triple-A options remaining, which could factor into Cora’s decision about who to carry on the roster.

Cora also has not ruled out carrying three catchers on the 26-man roster.