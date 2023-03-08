Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Latest On Justin Turner After Scary Injury

Justin Turner is recovering well after being hit in the face during a Red Sox spring training game.

Turner left Boston’s eventual win over the Baltimore Orioles and was transported to a local hospital where he received 16 stitches. The good news for the Red Sox and for Turner is that he did not suffer any facial fractures, kept all his teeth and didn’t need to shave his beard.

While it’s certainly good news that Turner walked away from the incident with some stitches and swelling, it’s still unclear whether he will be ready for Opening Day.

“It’s too soon to think that,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “We’ll see how he reacts ins the upcoming days and we’ll go from there.”

Cora also noted Turner will get his stitches out in about two weeks.

The important thing at the end of the day is that Turner didn’t sustain serious injuries.

The Red Sox return to action Wednesday night as they look to continue their strong spring training when they take on Team Puerto Rico in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET on NESN.