Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Reacts To Mexico’s Comeback WBC Win

Mexico will be heading to its first World Baseball Classic semifinals after completing an exciting comeback over Puerto Rico on Friday.

Kiké Hernández made a highlight catch in the quarterfinal matchup, but it was a Boston Red Sox player on the other side who had the last word.

Alex Verdugo went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored and a walk during Mexico’s comeback win at loanDepot park.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words, man,” the Red Sox outfielder told Jon Morosi, per MLB Network video. “We were down 4-0 and coming back, scratching back — our pitchers keeping up in the game, our offense with timely hitting, key walks, that’s baseball. I’ve been saying it this whole time. That’s why I love this game.”

Puerto Rico was up 4-0 after the first inning, but Mexico scored five unanswered runs to advance to a semifinal matchup against Japan.

When asked about gathering the team around the pitcher’s mound, Verdugo added: “Hey, we don’t need to do single-file handshakes. Right there, that’s a group hug, man. That’s a group effort. That’s a group hug, group celebration.”

Verdugo reaffirmed his love and honor to put on a Mexico uniform and represent his family heritage.