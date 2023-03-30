Red Sox’s Brooke Cooper Leading Triple-A Worcester Off Field

Women holding high-level positions in the world of sports are no longer as infrequent as in years past. In fact, finding women executives is more common than not, and Brooke Copper of the Worcester Red Sox is a perfect example.

Cooper was named Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate last year after working her way up from being an intern in 2015. Her path brought her to merchandising and marketing before taking on her new role.

“I never knew I wanted to have a career in baseball until I had a career in baseball,” Copper said to NESN.com on Wednesday during the WooSox media day. “Honestly, right now, I think we have a great thing going on. I can’t tell you that I want to be a general manager. This wasn’t the plan for me, but I’m really enjoying everything that we have going on right now here in Worcester. We have something really special.”

Copper said being a part of the Red Sox community is important to her, and baseball has that platform to its benefit.

“Baseball has a platform to really make a difference in people’s lives, you know, you get people to the ballpark, and they’re able to enjoy a night out and kind of get away from the difficulties of life and be with family for many of them it’s the highlight of their week, the highlight of their month or year,” Copper said. “You just don’t get that everywhere, and that’s something that’s really unique, really special, so it wasn’t something I was expecting, but it’s been really rewarding.”

Despite her successes in sports, Cooper said she doesn’t see herself as a role model but hopes more women find reassurance with each trailblazer before them.

“There’s a lot of us now, which is really encouraging,” she said. “There’s a place for you at the table, and you gotta be willing and ready to take it.”