Red Sox’s Justin Turner Shares Gnarly Photos Of Stitched-Up Face

Monday marked a significant step forward for Red Sox newcomer Justin Turner.

Turner was at the center of Boston’s first major injury scare of the season back on March 6. The veteran third baseman took a fastball to the face in a Red Sox-Detroit Tigers spring training game in Fort Myers, Fla., and needed 16 stitches to repair the damage.

Only two weeks later, Turner was back in Grapefruit League action for his new team. After going 1-for-2 with a run scored in Boston’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Turner shared a slideshow of Instagram photos that captured his road to recovery.

You can check them out here, but be warned, several of the photos are pretty graphic.

By getting back onto the field Monday, Turner seemingly eliminated any doubt about his Opening Day status. The two-time All-Star is in line to be out there for the Red Sox on March 30 when they open their regular-season slate against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.