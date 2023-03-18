Red Sox’s Justin Turner Takes Batting Practice, Expected To Return Monday

Justin Turner took another step in his recovery Saturday and will return to the Red Sox lineup in just a few days.

The Boston infielder was hit in the face with a pitch earlier this month that left him bloodied and with 16 stitches. Fortunately for Turner, he didn’t suffer any facial fractures and just needed some rest.

Every update along the way has been a positive one, and Red Sox fans got the most positive one yet when manager Alex Cora told reporters that he expects Turner to be the designated hitter Monday in Boston’s spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Turner took batting practice Saturday before the Red Sox’s split-squad action, too.

Justin Turner is in the cage ? pic.twitter.com/Pizl2JiAcj — NESN (@NESN) March 18, 2023

As you can see in the video, Turner is sporting a helmet with a jaw guard.

The Red Sox play two games Saturday before taking on the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN+.