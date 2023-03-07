Red Sox’s Justin Turner ‘Very Fortunate’ After Getting Hit By Pitch

Justin Turner is on the mend.

The Red Sox newcomer was hit in the face with a pitch in Boston’s eventual 7-1 spring training win over the Detroit Tigers. Turner was left bloodied as he walked off with a trainer before being transported to a local hospital.

His wife, Kourtney, revealed Turner received 16 stitches but did not suffer any fractures, and on Tuesday morning he took to Twitter to thank Red Sox fans and the organization for the outpouring of support he’s received.

“Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of (Monday) with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!”

It’s unclear just how long Turner will be out of the lineup or if this will impact his status for Opening Day.

