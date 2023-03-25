Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen ‘Should Be Fine’ After Leaving Vs. Braves

Red Sox fans had a lot of emotions running through them during Boston’s spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Kenley Jansen came into the game in the top of the ninth inning, but exited early. With the injuries the Red Sox already are dealing with to their pitchers, losing their closer for any amount of time wouldn’t be ideal, especially with Opening Day just days away.

Fortunately for the Red Sox and Jansen, manager Alex Cora confirmed the closer’s exit wasn’t due to injury but because he felt light-headed.

“They’re checking on him but he should be fine,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Jansen’s outing probably was one he wants to forget after giving up the game-tying home run before Triston Casas hit a moonshot to end the game in the bottom of the ninth in walk-off fashion.

The Red Sox continue their spring training action Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN+.